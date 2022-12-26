Gas Field With 58Bln Cubic Meters Reserves Discovered in Black Sea - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a new gas field with a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters has been discovered in the Black Sea.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a new gas field with a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters has been discovered in the Black Sea.

"Our drilling vessel Fatih has discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves at a depth of 3,023 meters (9900 feet) under water," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.