UrduPoint.com

Gas Field With 58Bln Cubic Meters Reserves Discovered In Black Sea - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Gas Field With 58Bln Cubic Meters Reserves Discovered in Black Sea - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a new gas field with a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters has been discovered in the Black Sea.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a new gas field with a reserve of 58 billion cubic meters has been discovered in the Black Sea.

"Our drilling vessel Fatih has discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves at a depth of 3,023 meters (9900 feet) under water," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Tayyip Erdogan Gas Billion

Recent Stories

PPP workers pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her d ..

PPP workers pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary

1 minute ago
 Govt to spend all resources on youth initiatives f ..

Govt to spend all resources on youth initiatives for developing Pakistan: PM

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality enhances weather preparations

Sharjah Municipality enhances weather preparations

23 minutes ago
 Two women killed in Pishin firing incident

Two women killed in Pishin firing incident

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobat ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team

38 minutes ago
 Russia May Participate in 2026 FIFA World Cup by J ..

Russia May Participate in 2026 FIFA World Cup by Joining AFC - Reports

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.