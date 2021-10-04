UrduPoint.com

Gas Filling Of First String Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Starts - Operator

Gas Filling of First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Starts - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The gas filling of the first string of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Monday.

"As of October 4, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started.

This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," the operator said in a statement, adding that "Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing."

