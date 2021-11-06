Gas Flow Suspended, Then Reversed in Yamal-Europe Pipeline - German Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The gas flow toward Germany, which resumed earlier this week, was suspended again in the Yanal-Europe pipeline, and the flow was reversed, the data of German gas transport operator Gascade showed Saturday.

The flow from Poland to Germany stopped at 06:00 GMT and reversed flow began at 07:00 GMT, according to Gascade.

The flow in the pipeline, which brings gas to Western Europe from Russia, stopped last Saturday and resumed five days later.