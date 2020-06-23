The Russian-Turkish TurkStream gas pipeline will stop operating from June 23-29 for annual maintenance and basic diagnostic work, the project's website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian-Turkish TurkStream gas pipeline will stop operating from June 23-29 for annual maintenance and basic diagnostic work, the project's website said on Monday.

"Gas transmission through both lines of TurkStream will be temporarily halted from the morning of June 23 till the morning of June 29 for annual maintenance and basic diagnostic works," the website said.

According to the website, maintenance work at the landfall facility in the city of Anapa will take three days, and those at the receiving terminal in the village of Kiyikoy six days.

"The halt of the gas flow has been scheduled and agreed by all relevant parties including Gazprom PJSC, Gazprom export LLC, BOTAS, TurkAkim Gaz Tasıma A.S and the operating company of the pipeline, South Stream Transport B.V. in November 2019," the website added.

Gas transmission will be resumed as soon as the maintenance works is complete, the website said.

TurkStream consists of two parallel lines with the first one serving the Turkish market, and the second one reaching the Turkish-Bulgarian border for further gas transportation to Europe.