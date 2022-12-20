(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The fire at the section of the gas pipeline Urengoy�Center�2 in Chuvashia was contained, gas is supplied to consumers in full through parallel gas pipelines, the causes of the incident will be established by a specially created commission, Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod said.

The fire on the export Russian gas pipeline Urengoy�Pomary�Uzhgorod occurred on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Chuvashia, the cause of the fire was a gas leak during repair works.

"Today, at 13:50 Moscow time (10:50 GMT) in the Vurnarsky district of the Republic of Chuvashia, a depressurization with fire occurred at the section of the Urengoy�Center�2 gas pipeline.

The damaged section of the gas pipeline was promptly localized. Gas is transported to consumers in full through parallel gas pipelines," the company said.

"The emergency team of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod promptly arrived at the scene and is preparing for repair works. A special commission will establish the causes of the accident," the company added.

According to preliminary data, three people were killed, one was injured in the accident.