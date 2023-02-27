UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures Drop Below $520 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters To Lows Since August 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Gas Futures Drop Below $520 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters to Lows Since August 2021

Gas futures in Europe closed on Monday near lows of August 2021, just below $520 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Gas futures in Europe closed on Monday near lows of August 2021, just below $520 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

Benchmark March futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) closed down 7.4% at $517.6, earlier falling to $514.7.

The figure is almost three times lower than the estimated price for the same date last year, $1,555.5.

Exchange prices have been on decline since the end of 2022 due to warm weather and strong winds (wind farms have increased electricity generation), as well as ample gas reserves in EU underground gas storage facilities. But despite the current decline, gas quotes are more than double the historical average. Such persistently high prices have not been seen in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Exchange Europe Same Price Hub March August Gas From

Recent Stories

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to ..

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers invol ..

MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers involved in self-appointment

10 minutes ago
 Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Unti ..

Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

10 minutes ago
 UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated ..

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

10 minutes ago
 Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dha ..

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

38 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone ded ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone dedicated to digital and virtual ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.