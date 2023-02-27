Gas Futures Drop Below $520 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters to Lows Since August 2021

Gas futures in Europe closed on Monday near lows of August 2021, just below $520 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Gas futures in Europe closed on Monday near lows of August 2021, just below $520 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

Benchmark March futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) closed down 7.4% at $517.6, earlier falling to $514.7.

The figure is almost three times lower than the estimated price for the same date last year, $1,555.5.

Exchange prices have been on decline since the end of 2022 due to warm weather and strong winds (wind farms have increased electricity generation), as well as ample gas reserves in EU underground gas storage facilities. But despite the current decline, gas quotes are more than double the historical average. Such persistently high prices have not been seen in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.