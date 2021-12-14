Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for First Time Since October

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe have increased by 5% at the bid opening and are now above $1,400 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since the beginning of October, according to data from the London stock exchange ICE.

The cost of futures on the Dutch TTF index, the European benchmark, was $1,405 at the bid opening. At 07:05 GMT it has increased to $1,425.5, which is 5% higher than $1356.3 calculated the day before.

January gas futures in Europe continue to rise. They reached more than $ 1,200 per thousand cubic meters.