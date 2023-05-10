Gas Futures in Europe Below $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for 1st Time Since July 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by over 2% to below $400 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Wednesday.

June futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $409.5, and then dropped to less than $399.