UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Below $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For 1st Time Since July 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Below $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for 1st Time Since July 2021

Gas futures in Europe have dropped by over 2% to below $400 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by over 2% to below $400 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Wednesday.

June futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $409.5, and then dropped to less than $399.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub July Gas From

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

6 minutes ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly ..

Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.