Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 11.3% at $660 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe fell by 11.3% on Tuesday to $660 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 11.3% on Tuesday to $660 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $659.9 (-11.3%), earlier falling to $650.2.

However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.