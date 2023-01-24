UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Down 11.3% At $660 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 11.3% at $660 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe fell by 11.3% on Tuesday to $660 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 11.3% on Tuesday to $660 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $659.9 (-11.3%), earlier falling to $650.2.

However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub Gas From

Recent Stories

Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik for min ..

Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik for minorities parliamentary represen ..

16 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tank ..

German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Co ..

Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Corruption Scandal - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Germany's CSU Official Urges Scholz to Greenlight ..

Germany's CSU Official Urges Scholz to Greenlight Poland to Supply Tanks to Kiev

16 minutes ago
 EU Has No Desire to Start Trade War With US Over I ..

EU Has No Desire to Start Trade War With US Over Inflation Bill - Swedish Energy ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to pr ..

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to prioritise Business and Human Ri ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.