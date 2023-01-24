Gas Futures In Europe Close Down 11.3% At $660 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 11:01 PM
Gas futures in Europe fell by 11.3% on Tuesday to $660 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange
February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $659.9 (-11.3%), earlier falling to $650.2.
However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.