Gas Futures In Europe Close Down 15.5% At About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 11:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 15.5% on Monday just below 615 Dollars per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $614.5 (-15.5%), earlier falling to $609.2.
However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.