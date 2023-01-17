UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Down 15.5% At About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 15.5% on Monday just below 615 Dollars per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $614.5 (-15.5%), earlier falling to $609.2.

However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub Gas From

Recent Stories

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

10 minutes ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Acti ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action

18 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherr ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan ..

21 minutes ago
 Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From ..

Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From Turkish Terminal - Foreign Mi ..

19 minutes ago
 Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years o ..

Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years on the run

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.