Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 15.5% on Monday just below 615 Dollars per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $614.5 (-15.5%), earlier falling to $609.2.

However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.