Gas Futures In Europe Close Down 15.5% At About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe fell by 15.5% on Monday just below 615 Dollars per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $614.5 (-15.5%), earlier falling to $609.2.
However, despite the current decline, gas prices are still more than double the historic average.