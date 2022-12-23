Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 7.4% at $933 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe ended trading on Thursday down 7.4% to $933.2 per thousand cubic meters, declining for sixth day of decline in a row, according to the ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe ended trading on Thursday down 7.4% to $933.2 per thousand cubic meters, declining for sixth day of decline in a row, according to the ICE exchange.

January futures on TTF, the largest hub in Europe, dropped to $889.6 per thousand cubic meters (-11.7%) earlier in the day, the lowest since June 13.