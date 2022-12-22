UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Down For 5th Consecutive Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Gas in Europe ended trading on Thursday down 5.8% to $1,009.4 per thousand cubic meters, declining for fifth day of decline in a row, according to the ICE exchange

January futures on TTF, the largest hub in Europe, dropped to $996.1 per thousand cubic meters in the last hour of trading, first day of trading in three digits since October 25.

