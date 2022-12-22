Gas Futures In Europe Close Down For 5th Consecutive Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Gas in Europe ended trading on Thursday down 5.8% to $1,009.4 per thousand cubic meters, declining for fifth day of decline in a row, according to the ICE exchange.
January futures on TTF, the largest hub in Europe, dropped to $996.1 per thousand cubic meters in the last hour of trading, first day of trading in three digits since October 25.