Gas Futures in Europe Close Down for 5th Consecutive Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Gas in Europe ended trading on Thursday down 5.8% to $1,009.4 per thousand cubic meters, declining for fifth day of decline in a row, according to the ICE exchange.

January futures on TTF, the largest hub in Europe, dropped to $996.1 per thousand cubic meters in the last hour of trading, first day of trading in three digits since October 25.