Gas Futures in Europe Close Down Over 12% Below $2,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe closed down 12.5% on Friday, falling below $2,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since August 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $2,104.6 (-16.2%) and slightly recovered to $2,198.7 (-12.5%) by close.