UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Down Over 12% Below $2,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down Over 12% Below $2,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe closed down 12.5% on Friday, falling below $2,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since August 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe closed down 12.5% on Friday, falling below $2,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since August 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $2,104.6 (-16.2%) and slightly recovered to $2,198.7 (-12.5%) by close.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub August Gas From

Recent Stories

G7 Decision to Cap Prices on Russian Oil Made Unan ..

G7 Decision to Cap Prices on Russian Oil Made Unanimously - Japanese Finance Min ..

20 seconds ago
 Tributes paid to Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal for ..

Tributes paid to Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal for his struggle for oppressed

43 seconds ago
 FBI Recovered Empty Folders With Classified Banner ..

FBI Recovered Empty Folders With Classified Banners in Trump Residence - Court D ..

46 seconds ago
 UK Tories finish voting for leader with Truss tipp ..

UK Tories finish voting for leader with Truss tipped to win

47 seconds ago
 Japan, US, South Korea to Discuss North Korea on S ..

Japan, US, South Korea to Discuss North Korea on September 7- Tokyo

49 seconds ago
 Rugby Championship: Five things to know

Rugby Championship: Five things to know

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.