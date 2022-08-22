Gas Futures in Europe Close to $2,800 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe have exceeded $2,750 per thousand cubic meters first time since March 8 at the opening of trading on Monday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

September futures for gas (TTF index) reached a high of $2,789.8 (+9.9%), up from previous settlement of $2,538.8, data showed.