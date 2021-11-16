Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Gas futures in Europe closed above $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, up 18.3% from Monday's price, according to ICE Futures data.

December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, topped $1,100 per thousand cubic meters first time since October.

The growth intensified after German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The price reached $1,105.3 by the close.