UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe closed above $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, up 18.3% from Monday's price, according to ICE Futures data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Gas futures in Europe closed above $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, up 18.3% from Monday's price, according to ICE Futures data.

December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, topped $1,100 per thousand cubic meters first time since October.

The growth intensified after German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The price reached $1,105.3 by the close.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Nord Price Hub October Gas From

Recent Stories

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany ..

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Aze ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Ami ..

UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Amid Border Clashes - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since En ..

Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Ill ..

Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Illegal Border Crossing Case - Ju ..

20 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Chil ..

Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Children for Assaults at Border Wi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.