Gas Futures In Europe Close Up 9% Above $2,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Gas futures in Europe closed up 9.3% above $2,060 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe closed up 9.3% above $2,060 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) closed at $2,060.8, minutes earlier rising to daily high at $2,065 (+ 9.6%).

