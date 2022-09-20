Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 9% Above $2,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas futures in Europe closed up 9.3% above $2,060 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe closed up 9.3% above $2,060 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) closed at $2,060.8, minutes earlier rising to daily high at $2,065 (+ 9.6%).