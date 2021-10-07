UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Crashing By Almost 17% Below $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:33 PM

Gas futures prices in Europe are falling below $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, down by over 16% compared to the previous day, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe are falling below $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, down by over 16% compared to the previous day, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, opened trading at almost $1,260 per 1,000 cubic meters, topped $1,370 at 06:13 GMT and then rolled back to $1,073.

6 at 06:57 GMT, 16.8% down from Wednesday.

On Wednesday, gas futures surged to a record high of $1,937 per 1,000 cubic meters.

