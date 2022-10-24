UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Decline 14% At Closure, Fall To $985 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Gas futures in Europe have continued to decline on Monday, falling in the evening by 14% to $985 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe have continued to decline on Monday, falling in the evening by 14% to $985 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,099.4 (-4.5%) at the opening, which was the highest level of the day, and further dropped to $985.2 (-14.4%) at the end of the day.

Earlier in the day, stock features accelerated their decline to -17% and dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since June 14. The minimum price registered on Monday stood at $955.4 per 1,000 cubic meters (-17%).

The decline in gas prices in Europe is caused by the cooling of the market due to a high occupancy rate for underground storage facilities, but European countries may still face a new price surge, analysts told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, gas quotations are several times higher than they were in 2021.

According to ICE data, the average settlement price of gas futures in September fell to $2,093 per 1,000 cubic meters (-14.6% month-on-month), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7% month-on-month) an all-time record in the history of gas hub operations in Europe since 1996.

However, back in early March, gas quotations hit historical highs for four days in a row due to fears that the import of Russian energy resources would be banned. On March 7, the price reached a record level of $3,892 per 1,000 cubic meters.

