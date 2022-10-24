Gas Futures in Europe Decline 8% at Opening, Fall Below $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by 8% on Monday morning, falling below $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,099.4 (-4.5%) at the opening and further dropped to $1,059.7 (-7.9%).

Later in the day, stock features accelerated their decline to -14% and dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since June 14. The minimum price registered on Monday stood at $986.3 per 1,000 cubic meters (-14.3%).

The decline in gas prices in Europe is caused by the cooling of the market due to a high occupancy rate of underground storage facilities, but the European countries may still face a new price surge, analysts told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, gas quotations are several times higher than they were in 2021.

According to ICE data, the average settlement price of gas futures in September fell to $2,093 per 1,000 cubic meters (-14.6% month-on-month), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7% month-on-month) ” an all-time record in the history of gas hubs operation in Europe since 1996.

However, back in early March, gas quotations hit historical highs for four days in a row due to fears that the import of Russian energy resources would be banned. On March 7, the price reached a record level of $3,892 per 1,000 cubic meters.