Gas Futures in Europe Declining by 6%, Reach Below $1,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 6% on Monday, falling below $1,400 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since June 24, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,333 (-6.4%) at the opening and further slightly rose to $1,340.7 (-5.9%) as of 06:04 GMT.