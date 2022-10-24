UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Declining By 8% At Opening, Fall Below $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by 8% on Monday morning, falling below $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,099.4 (-4.5%) at the opening and further dropped to $1,059.7 (-7.9%).

