Gas Futures in Europe Declining by 8% at Opening, Fall Below $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by 8% on Monday morning, falling below $1,100 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,099.4 (-4.5%) at the opening and further dropped to $1,059.7 (-7.9%).