Gas Futures In Europe Declining By 9%, Reach Below $1,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 9% on Monday, falling below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since June 20, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
TTF stock futures reached $1,296.7 (-8.9%) as of 15:14 GMT.