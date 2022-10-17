UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Declining By 9%, Reach Below $1,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 9% on Monday, falling below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since June 20, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached $1,296.7 (-8.9%) as of 15:14 GMT.

