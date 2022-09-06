UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Declining By About 12%, Reach Below $2,220 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by about 12% on Tuesday, falling below $2,220 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $2,215.9 (-12.8%) and slightly recovered to $2,254.8 (-11.3%) as of 07:48 GMT.

