Gas Futures in Europe Declining by Almost 6%, Reach Below $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by almost 6% on Monday, falling below $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since June 29, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a low of about $1,490 at the opening and further dropped to $1,489 (-6%) as of 06:08 GMT.