Gas Futures in Europe Declining by Over 4%, Reach Below $1,900 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 4% on Monday, falling below $1,900 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $1,858 (-4.3%) at the opening and further dropped to $1,852 (-4.6%) as of 06:13 GMT.