Gas Futures In Europe Declining By Over 6%, Reach Below $2,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 6% on Thursday, falling below $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $2,068 (-5.5%) at the opening and further dropped to $2,047.3 (-6.5%) as of 06:05 GMT.

