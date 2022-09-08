Gas Futures in Europe Declining by Over 6%, Reach Below $2,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by more than 6% on Thursday, falling below $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) reached a low of $2,068 (-5.5%) at the opening and further dropped to $2,047.3 (-6.5%) as of 06:05 GMT.