Gas Futures in Europe Declining by Some 6%, Reach Below $1,650 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are declining by slightly more than 6% on Tuesday, falling below $1,650 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 21, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,618 (-6.2%) at the opening and rose to $1,651 (-4.3%) as of 06:11 GMT.