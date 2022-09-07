UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Down 14%, Trading Slightly Above $2,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Down 14%, Trading Slightly Above $2,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe are falling almost 14% to a level slightly above $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, trading data shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling almost 14% to a level slightly above $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, trading data shows.

As of 14:57 GMT, October futures (TTF hub) were trading down 13.7% at $2,128, earlier falling to $2,111.4 (-14%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Hub October Gas

Recent Stories

Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photogra ..

Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photographs taken in various events

42 seconds ago
 UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

44 seconds ago
 Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for skin ..

Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for skin cancer patients

45 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs AGP to contact comm ..

Islamabad High Court instructs AGP to contact commission in Baloch students' cas ..

48 seconds ago
 Brig Bajwa visits free medical camp in Latifabad

Brig Bajwa visits free medical camp in Latifabad

3 minutes ago
 Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bit ..

Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bites

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.