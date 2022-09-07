Gas Futures in Europe Down 14%, Trading Slightly Above $2,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling almost 14% to a level slightly above $2,100 per thousand cubic meters, trading data shows.
As of 14:57 GMT, October futures (TTF hub) were trading down 13.7% at $2,128, earlier falling to $2,111.4 (-14%).