Gas Futures In Europe Down Almost 10%, Keep Below $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Gas futures in Europe reversed early growth on Thursday evening, falling by almost 10% to below $1,500 per thousand cubic meters.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe reversed early growth on Thursday evening, falling by almost 10% to below $1,500 per thousand cubic meters.

January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) opened trading at $1,696.3 (+4.5%). However, as of 16:41 GMT, they were at 1487.2 Dollars (-8.2%), earlier dipping to to $1,462.8 (-9.7%).

