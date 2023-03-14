Gas Futures in Europe Down By 10% to Bellow $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by almost 10% to below $500 per a thousand cubic, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.

The nearest futures for April deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 9.7% to $495.6 as of 13:33 GMT.