Gas Futures In Europe Down By 10% To Bellow $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by almost 10% to below $500 per a thousand cubic, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
The nearest futures for April deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 9.7% to $495.6 as of 13:33 GMT.