Gas Futures In Europe Down To $600 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since Aug 2021 - ICE

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by 3% below $600 per a thousand cubic meters first time since August 31, 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for February deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 3.2% to $599.

