Gas Futures In Europe Down To $650 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since Sept 2021 - ICE

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by over 10% below $650 per a thousand cubic meters first time since September 6, 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for February deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 11.3% to $645.1 as of 10:07 GMT.

