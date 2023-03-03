UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Down To Below $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since August 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Down to Below $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by 3% to below $500 per a thousand cubic meters first time since August 23, 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Friday.

As of 09:19 GMT, April futures at the largest European gas hub TTF were trading at $497.3, which marks a 3.1% decline.

