Gas Futures in Europe Down to Below $550 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by over 5% to below $550 per a thousand cubic meters first time since August 26, 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Friday.

As of 07:25 GMT, March futures at the largest European gas hub TTF were trading at $545.2, which marks a 5.2% decline.