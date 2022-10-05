UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Drop Below $1600 First Time Since July 21, Losing Almost 5% - ICE

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Drop Below $1600 First Time Since July 21, Losing Almost 5% - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Gas stock prices in the European market dropped below $1600 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday for the first time since July 21, according to data shared by the ICE stock exchange in London.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom announced that the supplies to Italy were resumed.

Gas supplies under the Gazprom Export contracts via Austria to Italy were halted on October 1 due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations following regulatory changes in Austria going into effect in late September.

TTF stock futures reached a low of $1,700 (+1.5%) at the opening and dropped to $1,609 (-3.9%) as of 08:17 GMT after Gazprom's announcement. So far, the maximum prices have risen to $ 1,730 (+3.3%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange London Austria Italy July September October Gas Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

22 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.