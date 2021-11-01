UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Drop Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since Mid-September

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Drop Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since Mid-September

The price of gas futures in Europe fell below $750 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since mid-September, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe fell below $750 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since mid-September, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached a low of $743.7 at 13:18 GMT, and at 16.27 Moscow time, but slightly recovered to $760 at 13:27 GMT, which is about 2% below Friday's settlement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Europe Price Hub December Gas

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

2 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

17 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

32 minutes ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to suppor ..

Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

47 minutes ago
 Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversi ..

Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion in energ ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.