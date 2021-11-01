Gas Futures in Europe Drop Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time Since Mid-September

The price of gas futures in Europe fell below $750 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since mid-September, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe fell below $750 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since mid-September, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached a low of $743.7 at 13:18 GMT, and at 16.27 Moscow time, but slightly recovered to $760 at 13:27 GMT, which is about 2% below Friday's settlement.