Gas Futures in Europe Drop Below $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since Feb 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are decreasing by nearly 6.6% on Tuesday, falling below $850 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 21, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 7% to $849.68 as of 16:52 GMT.