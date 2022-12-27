- Home
Gas Futures In Europe Drop Below $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since Feb 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 10:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are decreasing by nearly 6.6% on Tuesday, falling below $850 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 21, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 7% to $849.68 as of 16:52 GMT.