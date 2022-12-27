UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Drop Below $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since Feb 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Gas futures in Europe are decreasing by nearly 6.6% on Tuesday, falling below $850 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 21, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 7% to $849.68 as of 16:52 GMT.

