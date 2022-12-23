- Home
- Business
- Gas Futures in Europe Drop Below $900 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since June 13
Gas Futures In Europe Drop Below $900 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since June 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) For the first time since June 13, gas futures in Europe fell below $900 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 13:13 GMT, January futures on TTF, the largest hub in Europe, were trading down 11% at $897.2.