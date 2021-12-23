Gas Futures in Europe Drop by 21%, Went Below $1,600 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of European gas futures is dropping by about 21% on Thursday, having already dipped below $1,600 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The price of European gas futures is dropping by about 21% on Thursday, having already dipped below $1,600 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Thursday at the $1,916 mark and then rapidly went down. As of 10:28 GMT, the price rose to $1,594, which is 21% below the expected price.