Gas Futures In Europe Drop By 5%, Trade Below $2,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Gas Futures in Europe Drop by 5%, Trade Below $2,400 per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe are decreasing by 5%, trading below $2,400 per thousand cubic meters on Friday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures for gas (TTF index) dropped to $2,278.3 (-9.3%) per thousand cubic meters at the opening. As of 06:04 GMT, they are trading at $2,394 (-4.7%).

