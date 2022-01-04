UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Exceed $1,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Gas futures in Europe rose by 17% and exceeded $1,100 per thousand cubic meters on Tuesday after falling below $800 on Monday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Gas futures in Europe rose by 17% and exceeded $1,100 per thousand cubic meters on Tuesday after falling below $800 on Monday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The cost of February futures at the opening of trading on the ICE Futures platform was $1,028.2. The futures' price rose to $1,104.2 by 10:18 GMT, 17% higher than the expected price of $940 per thousand cubic meters.

Prices on gas futures plummeted after reaching the historic maximum of $2,190.4 per thousand cubic meters on December 21. Additional supplies of US liquefied gas to Europe and an increase of electricity output from European wind farms were believed to contribute to lowering gas prices.

Despite the short-term decrease, gas futures remained high in December. According to Sputnik's calculations, the average cost of January futures on the ICE Futures platform remained slightly below $1,400 per thousand cubic meters and $1,340 on spot markets, according to data from the Spot TTF, seven times higher year-on-year.

Gas prices in Europe have been on the rise for several months since spring. The energy crisis is believed to be driven by increased demand for natural gas globally and heavy dependence on foreign energy deliveries, as well as uncertainty regarding the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other factors.

More Stories From Business

