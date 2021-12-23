Gas Futures In Europe Fall Below $1,500, Losing Over 28%
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe are losing over 28%, dropping below $1,500 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 16:48 GMT, the price of January futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, dropped to $1,450, which is 28.1% below Wednesday's settlement price of almost $2,020.