UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Fall Below $300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time In 2 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Fall Below $300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time in 2 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped to below $300 per 1,000cubic meters for the first time in two years, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Thursday.

June futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $311.5 per thousand cubic meters (+0.4%). As of 07:16 GMT, they were trading at $298.2, which marks a 3.9% decline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub Gas From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

26 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.