Gas Futures in Europe Fall Below $300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time in 2 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped to below $300 per 1,000cubic meters for the first time in two years, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Thursday.

June futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $311.5 per thousand cubic meters (+0.4%). As of 07:16 GMT, they were trading at $298.2, which marks a 3.9% decline.