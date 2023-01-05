UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Fall Below $700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since 2021 - ICE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Fall Below $700 per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since 2021 - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by about 2% below $700 per a thousand cubic meters first time since 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $696.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, which marks a 2.3% drop.

The dynamics of quotations is based on the estimated price of the previous trading day, which stood at $712.7 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Price Hub Gas From

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

4 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

33 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cy ..

Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud ..

National Bank of Fujairah introduces online fraud prevention solution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.