Gas Futures in Europe Fall Below $700 per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since 2021 - ICE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by about 2% below $700 per a thousand cubic meters first time since 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
February futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $696.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, which marks a 2.3% drop.
The dynamics of quotations is based on the estimated price of the previous trading day, which stood at $712.7 per 1,000 cubic meters.