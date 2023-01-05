Gas Futures in Europe Fall Below $700 per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since 2021 - ICE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have dropped by about 2% below $700 per a thousand cubic meters first time since 2021, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $696.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, which marks a 2.3% drop.

The dynamics of quotations is based on the estimated price of the previous trading day, which stood at $712.7 per 1,000 cubic meters.