Gas Futures In Europe Fall By 16% To Below $800 Per Thousand Cubic Meters - ICE

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 09:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling by 16% on Friday, falling below $800 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 16, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 16.2% to $790.8.

