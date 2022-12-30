Gas Futures in Europe Fall by 16% to Below $800 Per Thousand Cubic Meters - ICE

Gas futures in Europe are falling by 16% on Friday, falling below $800 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 16, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling by 16% on Friday, falling below $800 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since February 16, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 16.2% to $790.8.