Gas Futures In Europe Fall To $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe lost their growth on Wednesday, falling to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters, down 4.7% from Tuesday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.
The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,937 per thousand cubic meters earlier in the day, but then began to roll back sharply.
By 11:35 GMT, the futures fell to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters.