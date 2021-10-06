Gas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe lost their growth on Wednesday, falling to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters, down 4.7% from Tuesday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,937 per thousand cubic meters earlier in the day, but then began to roll back sharply.

By 11:35 GMT, the futures fell to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters.