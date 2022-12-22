Gas Futures In Europe Fall To Below $1,000 For 1st Time Since October 25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are decreasing by nearly 7% on Thursday, falling below $1,000 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 25, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 6.7% to 999.6% and increased to 1003.2 as of 08:08 GMT.