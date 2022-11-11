Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to $1,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe are falling 10% to around $1,050 per thousand cubic meters on Friday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

As of 15:44 GMT, the nearest futures for December delivery to TTF hub were trading down 10.1% to $1,054.2.

At the same time, prices in the spot market are much lower.

The cost of gas contracts with front-day delivery is almost $790 per thousand cubic meters, according to the data of the EEX exchange. At the same time, the average price of spot contracts in November is even lower, about $580, which is about half the average settlement price of futures in November and 1.7 times less than the average price of spot contracts in November last year (about $1,000), according to Elexys data.