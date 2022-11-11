UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Falling 10% To $1,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to $1,050 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe are falling 10% to around $1,050 per thousand cubic meters on Friday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling 10% to around $1,050 per thousand cubic meters on Friday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 15:44 GMT, the nearest futures for December delivery to TTF hub were trading down 10.1% to $1,054.2.

At the same time, prices in the spot market are much lower.

The cost of gas contracts with front-day delivery is almost $790 per thousand cubic meters, according to the data of the EEX exchange. At the same time, the average price of spot contracts in November is even lower, about $580, which is about half the average settlement price of futures in November and 1.7 times less than the average price of spot contracts in November last year (about $1,000), according to Elexys data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Same Price Hub European Energy Exchange November December Gas Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary disput ..

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary dispute

11 minutes ago
 German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Election ..

German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Elections at Half of Berlin's Polling ..

11 minutes ago
 Musk Refutes Reports of Tesla Plans to Export Its ..

Musk Refutes Reports of Tesla Plans to Export Its China-Made Cars to US

11 minutes ago
 ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death p ..

ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death penalty to two convicts of DHPP ..

17 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

17 minutes ago
 Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

Man attempts suicide by climbing on electric pole

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.