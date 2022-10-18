Gas Futures in Europe Falling 16% to 4-Month Low Below $1,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:56 PM
Gas futures in Europe are falling by 16%, below $1,100 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since June 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange
As of 15:25 GMT, the futures were down 15.9% to $1,090.4 per thousand cubic meters.